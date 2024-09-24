The End of Marty Small as Mayor of Atlantic City, NJ, is Near

The drum beat grows louder for the end of Marty Small as Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

There comes a time when you lose the moral authority to govern. It becomes self evident.

Marty Small was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on September 17, 2024 for:

second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

third-degree Terroristic Threats,

third-degree Aggravated Assault.

La’Quetta Small, who is the superintendent of public schools for the Atlantic City Public Schools District was indicted with her husband on the same day with:

second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Earlier this week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy commented for the first time about the Smalls’ child abuse criminal allegations, where The Governor openly questioned whether Small “can be effective” as Mayor of Atlantic City.

Governor Murphy openly recognized that Marty Small is entitled to due process under the law.

However, given the seriousness of the criminal charges, Governor Murphy was using a velvet touch to say that Small needs to go as Mayor of Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Casino Industry, local business community and many residents also know that Small can no longer effectively serve as Mayor.

It’s also completely untenable for Marty Small to be the director of public safety while under serious criminal indictment.

The same holds true for La’Quetta Small, who continues to serve as superintendent of public schools.

This is despite the fact that any other public schools employee would immediately be suspended once criminal child abuse charges have been filed.

The Marty and La’Quetta Small saga has gone nation wide viral, with The New York Times and many other national outlets writing major articles about this tragic situation.

Marty Small is represented by one of the finest and most well respected criminal defense attorney’s of all time … the legendary Ed Jacobs.

Jacobs has publicly commented that Small will not resign.

Small has also stated in a 1 minute and 23 second recorded audio rant that he will not resign.

Small is presently in New Orleans, in advance of tomorrow’s NFL Philadelphia Eagles versus New Orleans Saints game.

Small organized a group trip of local residents to make the 1300 mile trek.

