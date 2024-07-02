The Best Shrimp Cocktail in the Atlantic City, NJ Area (Photos)

We are revisiting this fabulous food item … with our team of listeners, readers, friends and family member foodies in search of the best shrimp cocktail that is available in the Atlantic City, Atlantic County New Jersey areas.

The overall artistic impression and creativity, along with the many variations prepared by the Atlantic City area restaurants is just incredible.

STEVE AND COOKIES BY THE BAY - MARGATE, NEW JERSEY

This version, which includes lobster and colossal crab meat is over-the-top fantastic. The consistency, size, flavor and texture are just wonderful.

DOCK’S OYSTER HOUSE - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

JoAnn Daly submitted both photos above. They wonderfully represent The Dock’s Oyster House Shrimp Cocktail, including one for her precious dog Tetley.

The shrimp at Dock’s Oyster House are outstanding.

CAPRICCIO ITALIAN RESTAURANT - RESORTS CASINO HOTEL ATLANTIC CITY

There are many ways to enjoy shrimp at Capriccio Italian Restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

Above, it is served over a bed of linguini. It is also perfect in their specialty dishes and their shrimp cocktail.

Capriccio Italian Restaurant is the # 1 rated restaurant in America … by USA Today, 10Best Readers Choice Awards for the past 3 years and 4 out of the past 5 years.

They have introduced a new and exciting menu over past few weeks. It is receiving rave reviews.

KNIFE & FORK INN - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Look at the above Roaring 1920’s Prohibition era shrimp cocktail, served in a shot glass. Please stack 6-in-a-row. Just perfect.

Kristin Hurley Baker submitted this great shrimp option that is also available at The Knife & Fork Inn (see directly below):

ROBERT’S PLACE - MARGATE, NEW JERSEY

Kristin Hurley Baker brings us this unique offering available at Robert Sutor’s great, decades-long establishment.

The above photo is buffalo shrimp cocktail.

VIC & ANTHONY’S STEAK HOUSE - THE GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL & CASINO ATLANTIC CITY

The above is submitted by Lauren Hurley Lauriello, who rates it very high.

Below, here is a very unique and creative shrimp cocktail; which I have had and enjoyed it very much.

HISTORIC SMITHVILLE INN

My Margie and I recently enjoyed a wonderful meal at The Smithville Inn.

Above, is a photo of a perfect bowl of potato, corn chowder soup, accompanied with a wonderful shrimp cocktail.

THE CRAB TRAP

The Crab Trap, located in Somers Point, New Jersey is consistent and excellent.

ATLANTIC CITY PALM RESTAURANT

Colleen Reed Write us, “The Palm for sure.”

TACOS EL TIO - MAYS LANDING, NEW JERSEY

Dot Enos Farrell says that she “Loves the shrimp cocktail at tacos el tio.”

Melissa Mc writes that the Mill Street Pub has the best fried and shrimp cocktail!

Bill Ryan agrees, writing us “no question mill street pub.”

Please let us know what and who we missed. We’ll add them next time.

As always …

Bon appétit.

If you have not yet had enough of looking at wonderful food items… Directly below, our listeners and readers have submitted wonderful food selections … consisting of cell phone photos of their favorite meals and favorite restaurants.

