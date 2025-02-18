The Best Seafood Meal Available in the Atlantic City, NJ, Area

It’s time to revisit this, because the Atlantic City, New Jersey area has some of the finest casino and non-casino restaurants in America.

My favorite restaurant in the Atlantic City area is Capriccio Italian Restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

My single favorite restaurant meal is The Seafood Pan Roast at Steve and Cookies By The Bay in Margate, New Jersey.

See what it looks like directly below.

If you are a seafood lover, this entrée is as good as it gets. The taste, texture and portion size is perfection.

It includes:

Lobster Tail.

2 Large Shrimp.

2 Scallops.

Topped with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat.

All of these exquisite seafood items are served on a bed of rice.

It just may be the perfect meal.

Owner Cookie Till stands for quality of service and product … ensuring that the seafood is of the highest quality … and, it is prepared by a cooking and service staff that truly cares about the overall experience.

Capriccio Italian Restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel has many great, signature menu items to choose from.

Executuve Chef Robert Levenson and Chef David Wong are the two best in Atlantic City. Their overall creativity, attention to detail and elegance are masterclass.

Capriccio Italian Restaurant has many times won the # 1 casino restaurant in America … as selected by The USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

Capriccio Italian Restaurant has had a winning streak of 3 years in-in-a-row and 4 out of 5 years as # 1.

The overall consistency of Capriccio Italian Restaurant is exemplary.

Here are a few examples of Capriccio’s outstanding offerings:

Directly below are more great food items that are available in the Atlantic City area.

Bon appétit.

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley