Here in the great Garden State, we are fortunate to be surrounded by some world-class restaurants with highly-trained chefs, terrific waiters and waitresses, wonderful menus, and truly amazing views.

And, on the flip side, when you need a snack after being out all night drinking with your friends, you really don't care who's open as long as they have food.

With summertime here and the shore towns overflowing with hungry people, we recently took to the internet to tackle a big project: finding the single-best restaurant in every single Jersey Shore town.

To assemble our list, we looked at all kinds of reviews online — a mixture of Google, Yelp, Facebook, OpenTable, etc., and compared them to other restaurants in the same city.

Seaside Heights Beach Patrol headquarters Seaside Heights Beach Patrol headquarters (Bud McCormick) loading...

We'll admit that each ranking was rather unscientifically weighed, meaning that if one place had a 5.0 with ten reviews on a few websites and another restaurant had a 4.6 with 500 reviews, we considered the 4.6 to be the better restaurant only because it had a larger amount of feedback.

The fun part is that there are all kinds of restaurants up and down the Jersey Shore and this list covers them all — diners, some casual spots, a few pizza places, a couple of fancy restaurants, and one or two dive bars.

Wildwood NJ boardwalk - Photo: Chris Coleman Wildwood NJ boardwalk - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Yes, this list covers the entire Jersey Shore from north to south.

Our journey begins in Highlands, up in Monmouth County, and then we go through Seaside, down LBI, past Atlantic City, ending in beautiful Cape May.

The best restaurant in every New Jersey shore town, north to south - Photo: Canva The best restaurant in every New Jersey shore town, north to south - Photo: Canva loading...