Some packages of a popular brand of boneless chicken bites sold in New Jersey and across the country are being recalled.

Arkansas-based Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., is recalling over 26,000 pounds of TGI Friday's Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites as there may be pieces of clear, hard plastic under the breading of the chicken.

What to look for

The boneless chicken bites items were produced on October 3rd with lot code KL3K03 and best-by date of 12/26/2024 located on the side of the carton.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-20287" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

TGI Friday's Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites are being recalled - Photo: USDA/FSIS / TSM Illustration TGI Friday's Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites are being recalled - Photo: USDA/FSIS / TSM Illustration loading...

The problem was discovered when the company received complaints from consumers.

Federal authorities say there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

Officials are concerned that some of the recalled chicken bites may be in consumers' freezers.

Those that have purchased these chicken bites are being advised to not eat them and either throw them away or return them for a refund.

Questions

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Simmons Prepared Foods at (800) 280-7185.