Three South Jersey teenagers are in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing a vehicle, and as a result, their parents are, too.

The Glassboro Police Department says that at around 11:30 last Friday night, they were notified that a vehicle that was stolen in Willingboro the day before was in the area of Rowan Boulevard.

Vehicle Located Behind Building

When cops, who located it behind a building, approached the three men who had just gotten out, they allegedly fled.

Two were quickly caught after a foot pursuit, while the third was later found walking along Rowan Blvd.

Three 16-year-olds Charged

All three, identified only by their initials, were 16 years old and from Willingboro. They were released to their parents/guardians and were charged with the following:

"J.D."

Obstruction

Resisting by Flight

Disorderly Conduct

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

"D.W."

Obstruction

Resisting by Flight

Disorderly Conduct

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

"D.S."

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

Parents Also Face Charges

In this case, the parents/guardians of each teenager were also charged under a new "Minors and Parent Responsibility" municipal ordinance, "for the lack of supervision and control over said minor," according to the department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

