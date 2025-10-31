A teenager from Staten Island is facing charges following an alleged disturbance at a Halloween party in South Jersey early Friday morning.

Disturbance at Halloween Party

The Glassboro Police Department says just before 2 AM, officers were called to the 300 block of North Main Street for a report of a man who had allegedly brandished a knife and made threats after he was denied access to a party.

Ironically, he was dressed as a police officer.

Real officers who were in the area were able to locate the suspect within minutes. After a brief foot chase, they identified him as 19-year-old John Bekhet from Staten Island, NY.

Cops say the knife that was used in the alleged altercation was also located and recovered.

Teen Now Facing Several Serious Charges

Bekhet is being held in the Salem County Jail on the following charges:

Terroristic Threats

Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Obstruction

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

