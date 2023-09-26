A teenager from Pleasantville has been charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer and a school security officer following a football game in Egg Harbor Township Thursday evening.

The EHT Police Department says the arrest stemmed from a dispute between the 16-year-old teenager and other teens and young adults.

The incident happened at Egg Harbor Township High School after the football game between Absegami and EHT.

None of the disorderly persons are students from either school district.

Ofc. Robert Moran was treated by medical personnel on scene and later at the hospital; an EHTHS security officer also sustained injury.

The 16-year-old female was charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officers with additional charges forthcoming.

Authorities say,

Any disorderly behavior by anyone at our school events will not be tolerated and those persons engaged in such conduct will be dealt with swiftly. Any behavior deemed to endanger the safety and well-being of attendees and guests at these events will be met with a decisive response by Egg Harbor Township Police Officers.