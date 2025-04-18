Technical Center in Atlantic City, NJ, Draws National Spotlight

Sean Duffy, United States Secretary of Transportation spent quality time at the newly named Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Duffy was joined by United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2.

The facilities are actually located in Egg Harbor Township, however, it has always been referred to as located within “Atlantic City,” … such as the branding of the Atlantic City International Airport.

IMPORTANT NATIONAL WORK TAKES PLACE

Many citizens in Southern New Jersey have little, to no idea how much important national work takes place right here in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Much of the work is highly classified.

One example, that we can reveal … while he was here at the Atlantic City facilities, Duffy discussed important drone activities that are currently taking place.

SECRETARY DUFFY SAID:

We are innovating to make American travel safer every single day. I got to see this for myself during my tour of the testing facility at the Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center in Atlantic City. Here's an inside look at what they are working on, said Duffy …

You rarely get to see experiments and other work that takes place at this highly classified federal government facility.

However, below are photos of Duffy and Van Drew that show aviation fire simulations and more.

The photos above demonstrate how fast a fire can start from an aviation standpoint.

NEW JERSEY SENATOR VINCE POLISTINA

New Jersey State Senator Vince Polistina was also on hand during Secretary Duffy’s visit in Atlantic City.

Polistina is bullish on the Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

THE NEXT TIME YOU FLY AT ATLANTIC CITY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Many of us regularly fly from Atlantic City International Airport.

The next time you are on the premises, give thought to the many important national aviation projects are taking place in this same area.

Duffy has confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey will help to rebuild our aging national air traffic control system.

SOURCE: Sean Duffy, United States Transportation Secretary and United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew.