Somebody Put Googly Eyes on Everything at This NJ Target and it’s Hilarious
Whoever did this, bravo.
As you become increasingly stressed out over holiday shopping, if you look hard enough, you'll likely find something that'll make you smile.
Such was the case this past weekend when my daughter and I were at Target in Mays Landing.
We were going up and down every aisle looking for things to buy when she suddenly stopped and just started hysterically laughing.
Why? Someone stuck googly eyes on the kid near the greeting cards.
That's a pretty big sign and it's not exactly at ground-level. That took a little bit of effort.
But the more we walked around the store, the more googly eyes we found.
The dog in the pet section was next...
On the other side of the store, it was the guy by the men's hair care stuff...
And it wasn't just big signs.
There was a stack of Minnie Mouse toys that had a picture of a happy girl on the box -- she got the googly eyes, too.
We both got quite a kick out of this harmless little prank and it did take some of the stress out of the day.
If you're responsible for the googly eyes, nicely done.