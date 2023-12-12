Whoever did this, bravo.

As you become increasingly stressed out over holiday shopping, if you look hard enough, you'll likely find something that'll make you smile.

Such was the case this past weekend when my daughter and I were at Target in Mays Landing.

We were going up and down every aisle looking for things to buy when she suddenly stopped and just started hysterically laughing.

Why? Someone stuck googly eyes on the kid near the greeting cards.

Googly eyes stuck to a sign in Target - Photo: Chris Coleman

That's a pretty big sign and it's not exactly at ground-level. That took a little bit of effort.

But the more we walked around the store, the more googly eyes we found.

The dog in the pet section was next...

Googly eyes stuck to a sign in Target - Photo: Chris Coleman

On the other side of the store, it was the guy by the men's hair care stuff...

Googly eyes stuck to a sign in Target - Photo: Chris Coleman

And it wasn't just big signs.

There was a stack of Minnie Mouse toys that had a picture of a happy girl on the box -- she got the googly eyes, too.

Googly eyes stuck to a sign in Target - Photo: Chris Coleman

We both got quite a kick out of this harmless little prank and it did take some of the stress out of the day.

If you're responsible for the googly eyes, nicely done.