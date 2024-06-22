Have you ever driven past something that catches your eye and it's so absurd that you turn around and go back to see it again?

That was me just the other day as I was motoring along the White Horse Pike in Galloway.

Now, I've documented some of the roadside oddities across our fine state in the past. Things like giant concrete wine bottles, huge elephants, hubcap pyramids, and more all come to mind — but this eclipsed all of those landmarks.

Clothing Donation Bins in New Jersey

Most shopping centers these days have a handful of those big clothing donation bins somewhere. Most of the time, people looking to get rid of clothes will drop them in those containers and they'll be used by charities and whatnot.

Clothing donation bins in Galloway NJ Clothing donation bins in Galloway NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Mind you, those bins are usually only to be used for clothes. They're not where you drop off old tires, almost-broken TVs, puked-on sofas, and that microwave that smells like burnt popcorn that you don't know what to do with. Lots of people do, though.

Clothing donation bins in Galloway NJ Clothing donation bins in Galloway NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

And it was at one of those rows of donation bins that I saw this...

A purple man on a toilet near a clothing donation bin in Galloway NJ A purple man on a toilet near a clothing donation bin in Galloway NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Yes, that's a life-sized purple person, slightly soiled, sitting on a toilet.

Not exactly what one would expect to see sitting on the side of a major highway in New Jersey, let alone at a clothing donation bin full of items intended for those in need.

Don't you wish you had a closer look? By golly, here you go...

A purple man on a toilet near a clothing donation bin in Galloway NJ A purple man on a toilet near a clothing donation bin in Galloway NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Questions, oh, I have a few.

Let's start with the toilet. Now, this probably falls under the realm of someone didn't know how to get rid of an old toilet during a remodeling project or something so they dumped it here — but there's at least a small chance someone actually said, "I betcha someone can use this previously enjoyed toilet so I'm going to donate it."

As for the life-sized purple guy, soooooooooo many thoughts are running through my mind.

First, have you ever seen something like that sold in a store? Not I. If you have, did you consider buying one?

And if you did buy one, what do you do with it (actually, it's probably best not to answer that question).

Yes, I considered walking over to look at it, but something told me staying a good 20 or 30 feet away was a good idea.

Shocking find at clothing donation bin in NJ Shocking find at clothing donation bin in NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

I'm hoping the two weren't dropped off together and someone with a sense of humor came along and put the purple guy on the commode. If that was you, I got quite a kick out of it.

Actually, if those two things were from the same person, I'd love to see what else your basement or attic has in it.

This also makes me think of the people who have to collect all of the donated stuff (good or otherwise) from these clothing bins — I'm sure this is not the most unusual thing that they've seen (I do hope it's in their top 10).