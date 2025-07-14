Eight people have been arrested after state troopers targeted crime hotspots across the state last month.

Major Raids in Burlington, Newark, and Hillside

The New Jersey State Police says on June 9th, their Crime Suppression North Unit, along with several other NJSP units and partner agencies, executed five search warrants in Burlington, Newark, and Hillside, leading to the arrest of four people.

Authorities seized a large cache of illegal drugs, firearms, including a machine gun with a silencer, AR-15 high-capacity magazines, and cash.

Those unidentified suspects face charges including leadership of a narcotics trafficking network, drug distribution, and multiple weapons offenses.

Trenton Operation Nets More Arrests

On June 14th, state troopers and local police departments conducted a task force operation in Trenton that resulted in four more arrests.

There, a stolen vehicle, a ghost gun, a Uzi-type machine gun, and illegal drugs were recovered.

Charges included drug possession and distribution, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, eluding law enforcement, and weapons offenses.

NJSP Highlights Public Safety Commitment

Authorities said in a Facebook post, "These joint efforts significantly disrupted criminal activity across multiple jurisdictions and highlight the NJSP’s ongoing commitment to collaborative strategies that enhance public safety statewide."

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

