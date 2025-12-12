Sometimes life is so hectic that you don't even realize all of the changes that have happened right in front of your eyes.

Certainly, the retail landscape has changed.

Not that long ago, you could run into Kmart or Circuit City to buy a new TV. Maybe you needed to hit Genuardi's for some milk or bread. Or, perhaps, a quick trip to Sears at Hamilton Mall for a new outfit?

And we certainly all remember this jingle...

Getting from here to there is a lot different now, too.

You no longer have to worry about the 9th Street Bridge in and out of Ocean City getting stuck on a hot summer day, nor do you have to watch for red lights on the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County.

15 years ago, you could gamble at Trump Taj Mahal or the Atlantic City Hilton in Atlantic City. Revel was still a long way away from opening, Trump Plaza was still doing well, and Stockton University's campus didn't exist at all.

Trump Taj Mahal in 2013 - Photo: Google Maps Trump Taj Mahal in 2013 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

How Google Maps Captured South Jersey's Transformation

Thanks to Google Maps, we can easily take a trip back in time and examine all the significant changes that have occurred here in South Jersey since around 2008.

One thing you will appreciate is how much better digital photography has become over the years...

38 Photos Show Just How Drastically South Jersey Has Changed in 15 Years Here are 38 pictures of some drastic changes that have happened in South Jersey over the past 15 years. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman