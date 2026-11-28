Stone Harbor recorded an 81 MPH wind gust Thursday as a powerful coastal storm hit South Jersey on Thanksgiving Day, flooding shore towns and dropping up to 5 inches of rain, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The storm caused widespread, significant coastal flooding along the shore.

Damaging winds lasted from morning into the evening, and much of Atlantic and Cape May counties got 3 to 5 inches of rain before it ended Friday morning.

Only one place in the region had a stronger gust. A station near Mantoloking in Ocean County recorded 82 MPH, according to the weather service.

Ocean View Topped 5" of Rain

Cape May County took the worst of it. Marmora and Sea Isle City both hit 76 MPH, and Cape May Court House reached 71.

Ocean View got 5.10 inches of rain, the most in the area. Dennisville and Woodbine each got more than 4.7 inches.

Atlantic City Marina Gusted to 67 MPH

The Atlantic City Marina recorded a 67 MPH gust Thursday evening, and Atlantic City International Airport hit 60.

Flooding in Atlantic City, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Flooding in Atlantic City, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Egg Harbor Township got 4.28 inches of rain and Estell Manor got 4.18 inches. Most of the rest of the county got more than 3 inches.

Fortescue Hit 61 MPH on the Delaware Bay

In Cumberland County, Fortescue recorded a 61 MPH gust and Millville's airport hit 59. Vineland got 3.28 inches of rain.

Ocean County Bays Saw Gusts Near 80 MPH

Besides Mantoloking, Bay Side hit 79 MPH and Mystic Island hit 77.

Philadelphia International Airport got only 1.72 inches of rain, which shows how much more fell near the coast.

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Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com