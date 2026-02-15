If your South Jersey property tax bill makes your wallet scream in agony, you're not alone. After all, New Jersey continues to have the highest property taxes in the nation, now averaging $10,540. That's up 5% from 2024.

But here's some good news: most South Jersey towns, including some of the most exclusive beach spots, are nowhere near the $25,000+ tax bills that some of our neighbors in North Jersey receive every year.

Townsquare Media recently analyzed every municipality's average tax bill and the results showed just how drastically property taxes can vary from town to town.

Before we look at the ten towns with the highest property taxes down the shore, let's take a look at five of the cheapest spots.

Lowest Property Taxes at the South Jersey Shore

You'll see that there are quite a few "bargain" locations (relatively speaking), such as Atlantic City, Folsom, and Woodbine.

Highest Property Taxes at the South Jersey Shore

As for the ten spots with the highest property taxes, five locales exceed the statewide average of over $10,000.

