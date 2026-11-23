Northfield, N.J. — Three people in South Jersey just got a head start on the holiday season, and it didn't come from a company bonus (remember those?!) or a gift card.

Lottery winners hit in Atlantic, Gloucester, and Cumberland counties last week, with prizes totaling $120,000:

Millville: A $50,000 Powerball ticket dated Nov. 21 was sold at Dollar Plus Food Mart, 525 N. 2nd St.

Dollar Plus Food Mart in Millville, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Dollar Plus Food Mart in Millville, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Williamstown: A $20,000 Golden Riches Bingo prize dated Nov. 20 was won at Wawa, 332 S. Black Horse Pike

Wawa on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Wawa on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Northfield: A $50,000 Powerball ticket dated Nov. 18 was sold at Bootlegger's Discount Liquors, 200 Tilton Rd.

Bootleggers Liquor Outlet in Northfield, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Bootleggers Liquor Outlet in Northfield, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Of course, the timing couldn't be better. Christmas is about a month away, and anyone who has bought a gift, hosted a dinner, or booked a flight home knows how fast December drains a bank account.

If you're partying this year, one of these winners already has the bar stocked. A liquor store sold one of the tickets, after all. And at the Wawa winner's house, there may be a lot of hoagies at the party.

The advice for anyone holding a ticket this size is the same every time: sign the back, keep it somewhere safe, and make a plan before spending a dime.

For everyone else, it's a reminder that you never know what a quick stop at the corner store might bring.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com