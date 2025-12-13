Federal authorities are asking for help as they shine a new light on a heartbreaking case involving an infant who was found dead in South Jersey 39 years ago this month.

Infant's Remains Found Behind South Jersey Shopping Center

The FBI says on the morning of December 4th, 1986, the remains of a full-term, White, newborn female infant were found in a dumpster behind a shopping center located at Ganttown Road and Route 42 in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

The infant weighed approximately 7 pounds and had dark hair and brown eyes. She was found inside a silver, plastic trash bag wrapped in a beach towel that depicted an African Plains scene (photo below).

According to phillyvoice.com, medical examiners said she was only a few hours old and still had part of her umbilical cord attached.

Her death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

Distinctive Beach Towel Could Hold Key Clues

Officials offered the following photo of that beach towel:

Beach towel in which an infant was wrapped - Photo: FBI Beach towel in which an infant was wrapped - Photo: FBI loading...

How to Contact Investigators With Information

If you have any information concerning this case, you are asked to contact the FBI's Philadelphia Field Office at (215) 418-4000 or via their website. Even the smallest amount of information can lead to a big break in this case.

