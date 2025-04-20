NJ troopers ask for help in awful animal cruelty case

NJ troopers ask for help in awful animal cruelty case

State troopers are asking for help as they investigate an awful case of animal cruelty that happened Wednesday morning along a busy interstate highway.

Suspicious Package Found on Interstate 287

Authorities say that at around 10:00, they responded to a report of a suspicious package on the side of northbound Interstate 287 near mile marker 25 in Bernards Township, Somerset County.

Discovery of Dead Dog Remains

At the scene, they found a large green "Retriever" brand dog food bag containing the remains of a dead black dog.

Investigation Timeline

Detectives believe the bag was discarded sometime between 10 PM on April 15th and 10 AM the following day.

Northbound Interstate 287 near mile marker 25 in Bernards Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps
How to Report Information

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or events leading up to it is urged to contact NJSP Troop “B” Somerville's Criminal Investigation Office at (908) 725-0107. Anonymous tips are welcome.

