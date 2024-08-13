Somers Point, New Jersey Councilman Will Resign His Position

In a breaking news exclusive, we have confirmed that a sitting member of the Somers Point, New Jersey City Council will resign his position, effective Monday, August 12, 2024.

We have learned that Somers Point Councilman-at-Large, Joe McCarrie will resign his elected position more than 4 1/2 months prior to his current term ends.

The Somers Point Republican Club did not endorse McCarrie for re-election, and, he previously decided not to not run for re-election this year.

Instead, the Somers Point Republican Club selected Kirk Gerety as their formally endorsed nominee for Councilman-at-Large.

A Councilman-at-Large must run city-wide, as opposed to Ward Council Members, who run in a smaller district.

The current Council-at-Large vacancy does not automatically go to Gerety. There is a process involved to fill a vacancy.

The Somers Point Republican Club will nominate 3 persons to fill the vacancy and then it is the job of the Somers Point City Council to select one of them.

They are limited to choosing from the list of 3 candidates only.

It is all but, certain that Gerety will easily win the vote of City Council.

One well placed Somers Point source told me that since the end of McCarrie’s term is so near … that City Council could decide to leave the seat vacant.

That doesn’t make good sense to me. First, there is still 4 1/2 months left in the year. Second, it will give Gerety a leg-up to make him an incumbent in the run-up to the November 5, 2024 General Election.

It’s both retightening do and it’s also politically strategic.

In the end, I strongly believe that City Council will fill the vacancy and they should. The public deserves to be served by a full compliment of City Council members.

Gerety is popular in Somers Point. He should be awarded with the appointment and I forecast that he will easily be elected on November 5, 2024 to a full term.

SOURCES: Well placed anonymous Somers Point City Hall source.

