Some Ready-to-eat Chicken Fried Rice Products Sold in NJ Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

A Texas-based company is recalling over 13,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Garland Ventures says the food in question, which was sold in New Jersey and across the country, was produced on November 10th and comes in 12-ounce trays with the branding Freshness Guaranteed and "CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE."

The trays have a lot code of 595874884 and a best-if-used-by date of 11/10/2024 on the label. Also on the label will be establishment number "EST. P-31993" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to anyone eating this food.

What is Listeria?

According to the USDA, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

How is it treated?

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.

What to do

Federal officials are concerned that some affected products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. If you purchased them, throw the product away or return it for a refund.

More information

If you have questions regarding the recall, contact Garland Ventures at (972) 485-8878 or the USDA at (888) 674-6854.