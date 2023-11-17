Better than Everyone Else? The 7 Snobbiest Cities in New Jersey

Question: Are you a snob?

I suppose we should define that word first.

Snob: one who tends to rebuff, avoid, or ignore those regarded as inferior -- or one who has an offensive air of superiority in matters of knowledge or taste.

With that in mind, as you gander across the highly taxed fruited plains of the great Garden State, what are the snobbiest towns in New Jersey?

Would those places be home to some of our larger universities, like Princeton or New Brunswick? Would it be the wealthier towns in North Jersey? What about those with multi-million dollar homes along the Jersey Shore?

Princeton NJ - Photo by Roxana Crusemire on Unsplash

For some clarity, we turn to RoadSnacks, a website that has just released its list of the snobbiest towns in Jersey.

Their benchmarks were to look for cities with the most expensive homes, people with the highest incomes, and those that are "overly educated" in locales with over 5,000 people.

Before we dive in, perhaps we should address the belief that those in North Jersey, generally speaking, find themselves to be superior to those in South Jersey.

Google Maps

Maybe that's true as not one town in South Jersey is on this list!

From their top 10 list, we'll run down the seven snobbiest...

The 7 Snobbiest Cities in New Jersey As determined by RoadSnacks Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman