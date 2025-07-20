I know it's summer and the last thing you want to think about is back-to-school season, even if every store has pencils and notebooks out as if it were the last day of August, but the reality is that big yellow buses will be rolling across New Jersey pretty soon.

With that in mind, think back to when you were in high school studying history, geometry, biology, and physics. Were you an excellent student, or did you just barely make it to graduation?

While high school can be quite a challenge for many teenagers, some kids easily excel in whatever subjects they face.

And it's those schools attended by those students that have recently been highlighted by the State of New Jersey.

School supplies - Photo by Laura Rivera on Unsplash School supplies - Photo by Laura Rivera on Unsplash loading...

The NJ Schools That Stand Out

The New Jersey Department of Education recently released a list of the high schools with the highest SAT scores in each county.

While not a perfect benchmark for determining the smartest students, it's fairly safe to say that if a school has high SAT scores, then it has a pretty intelligent group of students walking its halls.

School math test - Photo by Antoine Dautry on Unsplash School math test - Photo by Antoine Dautry on Unsplash loading...

Public, Private, and Tech Schools All Make the List

And this list is pretty diverse, as public, private, and technical schools are all featured.

Best SAT scores in every NJ county Based on 2022-2023 data from the New Jersey Department of Education, this is a list of the high schools with the highest SAT scores in each county. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia/Sergio Bichao

