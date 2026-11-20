Kiandre Harris pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an April 5 stabbing at Showboat

Video showed Harris stabbing the victim twice in the back during a large fight

Harris was on parole for an armed robbery conviction when the stabbing occurred

Atlantic City, N.J. — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a man at the Showboat's Lucky Snake Bar & Arcade in Atlantic City earlier this year.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Kiandre Harris of Glen Burnie, MD, pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic City police were called to the Lucky Snake Bar & Arcade at Showboat on April 5th of this year for a stabbing.

When officers got there, they learned a large fight had broken out between a group of adults and juveniles.

Video of the incident showed Harris stabbing a man twice in the back with a knife. The victim was treated at a hospital.

Kiandre Harris of Glen Burnie, MD - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Kiandre Harris of Glen Burnie, MD - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva

MORE NEWS: Atlantic City Man Faces 3 Years After Phone Theft

Harris was previously convicted of armed robbery, which prohibited him from having a weapon. He was also on parole for that offense when the stabbing happened.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 7th. His plea deal calls for an aggregate sentence of four years in New Jersey State Prison.

A walk around the closed Atlantic Club Casino in Atlantic City The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and not much has happened there since. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

13 People Now on New Jersey State Police Most Wanted List See photos and details of the 13 people on the New Jersey State Police Most Wanted list, recently updated to help authorities track down wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com