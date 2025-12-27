Give The Atlantic City, NJ, Mayor A Second Look — Here’s Why

Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small has overcome near impossible odds during 2025.

This Has Earned Small A Second Look

Below, I will outline the reasons why Small should be given a fresh, new look.

First, Small Won The Democrat Nomination For Mayor

Despite facing 4 serious criminal charges, Small won by a wide margin versus Bob McDevitt, who was a formidable opponent.

Second, Small Won The General Election

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025 … Small received the most votes ever in the Atlantic City Mayor — Council form of government.

Third, Marty Small Won An Overwhelming, Unanimous Jury Verdict

After two years of being labeled a child abuser, Small testified on the witness stand for more than 5 hours.

The jury “ate up” every word he said. The Marty Small legal defense team presented a masterclass in how to win a criminal jury trial.

It wasn’t close.

When You Fairly Consider

All of these facts, Marty Small has earned this second, fresh look.

After all, Small won two elections with the cloud of 4 criminal charges hanging over his head.

Most people would have lost their Primary Election with criminal charges such as this. Small won big in his.

Most would have lost their General Election. Nope. Small won big, again.

Many thought the evidence at Small’s criminal trial was overwhelming against him.

The opposite proved to be true. Team Marty Small dominated the criminal trial.

Marty Small Won 3 Times in 2025

This means that Marty Small has earned the right to govern.

Marty Small will be sworn-in to a new 4-year term as Mayor of Atlantic City on January 1, 2026.

The Voters & Jury Have Spoken

Marty Small has earned the right to govern.

Since The Marty Small Jury Trial Verdict

Small has only made critical comments about 2 people … Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds and a local, Atlantic City blogger.

Small could have had harsh words for a number of other people (including me), but, he didn’t.

In this regard, Small was a big man.

