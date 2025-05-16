Say No To Casinos In Northern New Jersey: Here’s Why [Op Ed]

This is the bad idea that never dies.

The issue of approving legal casino gambling in Northern New Jersey has been the source of multiple referendums and other schemes (over many years) to try and bring this about.

It has failed each and every time that it has been attempted.

Here we go, again. A recent POLITICO New Jersey report confirms that state legislators have once again introduced legislation seeking a constitutional amendment to allow casinos in North Jersey.

This requires voter approval. The voters have never given the approval required to achieve this goal.

SOUTH JERSEY VS. NORTH JERSEY

In Southern New Jersey, this issue typically galvanizes both Republicans and Democrats … except several years ago when former New Jersey State Senator Jim Whelan called North Jersey casinos “inevitable” and he was willing to roll over and accept it.

Whelan wanted to fold and accept the best deal that we could get.

Fortunately, incredibly effective Republicans and Democrats came together and fought one of the best campaigns ever waged and defeated the ballot question by a wide margin.

SENATOR VINCE POLISTINA’S POSITION

We reached out to New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina to share his thoughts:

New Jersey voters have consistently made their voices heard in restricting gambling to Atlantic City. Now is the time to focus on strengthening the economy in the Atlantic County region as New York gaming expands. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Governor on measures to address the challenges in Atlantic City and provide a foundation for continued growth in the region, said Senator Polistina.

I concur with Senator Polistina. Bringing casino gambling to North Jersey would canabalize our leading industry.

NEW YORK CITY CASINOS ARE COMING SOON

New York City casino gambling is coming. This is more than enough for Atlantic City to compete with.

New Jersey should not be competing internally in this manner, as no good will come from it … and, worse, the Atlantic City casino jurisdiction would be adversely affected by this measure.

Once again, this idea should fail. It’s morning the best interests of the state of New Jersey or Atlantic City.

