‘Santa Clause’ Miracle? NJ & PA Big Box Stores May Stay Open

Right during the Christmas season, it looked as though all hope was lost … as it appeared that all Big Lots Department stores and distribution centers would be forced to close … when all of their options to keep their 1,000 stores open had failed.

On Saturday, December 28, 2024 word emerged that 1/2 of their stores may be able to stay open in a last second deal that has been reached.

We first learned about this good news from wnep.com, in their Schuyllkill County, Pennsylvania edition.

Big Lots has struck a deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC.

It was just last month that Big Lots announced that it would have to close all 1,000 of its stores.

There is a popular Big Lots store in Somers Point, Atlantic County, New Jersey.

This Big Lots store is a popular stop for Don Hurley, who shared with us:

"I really enjoy shopping at Big Lots and I'm hoping this deal will save our local store and the jobs for so many people. Big Lots is the last store I can think of where you can still purchase digital media such as DVD's and Music CD's,” wrote Don Hurley.

Here are photos that represent just a small sampling of the many items that Don Hurley has purchased at the Somers Point Big Lots store.

Don Hurley photos. Don Hurley photos. loading...

attachment-IMG_6703 loading...

attachment-IMG_6699 loading...

attachment-IMG_6694 loading...

attachment-IMG_6697 loading...

attachment-IMG_6701 loading...

attachment-IMG_6700 loading...

attachment-IMG_6704 loading...

attachment-IMG_6702 loading...

attachment-IMG_6693 loading...

attachment-IMG_6705 loading...

attachment-IMG_6706 loading...

attachment-IMG_6707 loading...

If the Big Lots deal holds, thousands of jobs will be saved and reliable establishments that offer a variety of products that people need for a good value will remain in place.

It really is a “Santa Clause” miracle if they can get this deal past the finish line.

SOURCES: wnep.com (Scranton, Pennsylvania) & Don Hurley.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley