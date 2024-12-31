‘Santa Clause’ Miracle? NJ & PA Big Box Stores May Stay Open
Right during the Christmas season, it looked as though all hope was lost … as it appeared that all Big Lots Department stores and distribution centers would be forced to close … when all of their options to keep their 1,000 stores open had failed.
On Saturday, December 28, 2024 word emerged that 1/2 of their stores may be able to stay open in a last second deal that has been reached.
We first learned about this good news from wnep.com, in their Schuyllkill County, Pennsylvania edition.
Big Lots has struck a deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC.
It was just last month that Big Lots announced that it would have to close all 1,000 of its stores.
There is a popular Big Lots store in Somers Point, Atlantic County, New Jersey.
This Big Lots store is a popular stop for Don Hurley, who shared with us:
"I really enjoy shopping at Big Lots and I'm hoping this deal will save our local store and the jobs for so many people. Big Lots is the last store I can think of where you can still purchase digital media such as DVD's and Music CD's,” wrote Don Hurley.
Here are photos that represent just a small sampling of the many items that Don Hurley has purchased at the Somers Point Big Lots store.
If the Big Lots deal holds, thousands of jobs will be saved and reliable establishments that offer a variety of products that people need for a good value will remain in place.
It really is a “Santa Clause” miracle if they can get this deal past the finish line.
SOURCES: wnep.com (Scranton, Pennsylvania) & Don Hurley.
