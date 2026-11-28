Thursday's storm didn't just flood the shore. It took Atlantic City back about 20 years.

The Thanksgiving Day winds tore the vinyl ad off a billboard near the old Pleasantville toll plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway. Underneath was an amazing hand-painted ad for the Sands Casino, which hasn't existed since 2006.

I had to see it for myself, so I pulled into the old casino employee parking lot in the middle of the road and took some pictures.

The board is on the westbound side, but you'll get the best look driving into Atlantic City. Glance across the median but keep your eyes on the road.

The Wind Wasn't Messing Around

Gusts hit 52 MPH near Pleasantville Thursday evening, 60 MPH at Atlantic City International Airport and 67 at the Atlantic City Marina, according to preliminary National Weather Service reports.

That was enough to tear up billboards all along the Expressway.

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Damaged billboard on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman Damaged billboard on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman

Several of them are now nothing but bare steel frames.

$100 in Same-Day Cash at a Casino That's Been Gone for 20 Years

Old Sands Casino billboard now visible on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman Old Sands Casino billboard now visible on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman

The old ad offers "Same Day Cash Up To $100" for "New & Inactive Members." In other words: we haven't seen you in a while, come back.

Now look at that logo.

Old Sands Casino billboard now visible on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman Old Sands Casino billboard now visible on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman

The red Sands script is hand-painted, and you can see the brush strokes. There's even a little registered trademark symbol painted on. Somebody climbed up there with a brush and did all of that by hand.

The Sands Closed 20 Years Ago This Month

Here's the wild part. The Sands closed on November 11th, 2006, and this storm uncovered its billboard right around the 20th anniversary.

The Sands opened on August 13th, 1980, as the Brighton Hotel & Casino and switched to the Sands name a year later. Sinatra played there. So did Tony Bennett, Cher, Liza Minnelli, Whitney Houston and Eddie Murphy.

When it closed, it was the smallest of Atlantic City's 12 casinos. Its tower came down on October 18th, 2007, in an implosion with fireworks and parties on the Boardwalk. It was the first casino-hotel implosion on the East Coast. If you were there, you remember it.

About the Board Next Door...

The Sands wasn't the only old ad the storm uncovered. The billboard right next to it revealed an ad for a "Safecracker Sweepstakes," called the "biggest giveaway in Atlantic City's history." The dollar amount is torn away, and so is the casino's name.

Old casino billboard revealed on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman Old casino billboard revealed on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman

I have no idea what this was. Do you? If you remember the Safecracker Sweepstakes, or which casino ran it, let me know.

See It While You Can

Billboard crews will probably have new ads up soon, and this little time capsule will be covered again. If you want to see it, don't wait!

A walk around the closed Atlantic Club Casino in Atlantic City The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and not much has happened there since. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

26 Things in South Jersey That Aren't There Anymore Let's take a trip back in time — how many of these South Jersey landmarks do you remember? Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com