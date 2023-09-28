Same Atlantic City, NJ Debate From 1957 Remains Today

In 1957, The Atlantic City Press went “Man on the Street” and asked citizens the topical question “Should Pacific Avenue be Widened”?

This same question persists more than 66 years later, today.

This is a good time to remind you why the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small “Road Diet” scheme to shrink neighboring Atlantic Avenue from two lanes each way … to one lane each way is such a bad idea.

It’s a universally unpopular and preposterous idea.

Here is a Kenneth McIntyre photo that illustrates that each respondent (except one) agreed that Pacific Avenue should have been widened in 1957.

This was a much simpler time and a much less densely populated Atlantic City that existed in 1957.

Also, more than 25-30 million people now visit Atlantic City, New Jersey each and every year.

The lone respondent who felt that Pacific Avenue should not be widened was:

Sheila Foreman, a Stenographic Clerk who said:

"No, there would be no need if curbside parking were eliminated,” said Forman.

This is an Atlantic City case study, which strongly suggests that the more things change … the more they stay the same.

Tomorrow, we will address another sampling of public opinion in Atlantic City from 1955.

It’s another question that is just as relevant today as it was more than 68 years ago.

In Atlantic City, truth is always stranger than fiction.

