Here&#8217;s Why Those Moving to New Jersey Are in For a Very Rude Awakening

Here’s Why Those Moving to New Jersey Are in For a Very Rude Awakening

NJ rude awakening - Photo: TSM Illustration

We deal with a lot of stereotypes in New Jersey. Some are spot-on accurate, some are not.

We have that famous Jersey attitude that we all display from time to time. We have to deal with high taxes, awful traffic, and toll booths left and right.

With all of the stress that we face day in and day out, most people here in the Garden State are very down to earth and we will welcome you with open arms as long as you try to keep up with the pace of living here.

And should you be moving here, a word of caution. New Jersey is a unique place. It is its own culture. It has its own language and mannerisms. Its own style.

BIGGEST PRICE TAG: The Most Expensive House For Sale in NJ - $35 Million - Is Breathtaking

Why Those Moving to NJ are in For a Very Rude Awakening

New to New Jersey? Here's a crash course on what to expect in and from the great Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The 16 Cities in New Jersey With the Most Problems

Rankings baed on violent crimes per 10,000 people.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM