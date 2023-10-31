Here’s Why Those Moving to New Jersey Are in For a Very Rude Awakening

We deal with a lot of stereotypes in New Jersey. Some are spot-on accurate, some are not.

We have that famous Jersey attitude that we all display from time to time. We have to deal with high taxes, awful traffic, and toll booths left and right.

With all of the stress that we face day in and day out, most people here in the Garden State are very down to earth and we will welcome you with open arms as long as you try to keep up with the pace of living here.

And should you be moving here, a word of caution. New Jersey is a unique place. It is its own culture. It has its own language and mannerisms. Its own style.

