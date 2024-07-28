Routine traffic stop results in 5-year prison sentence for Glassboro, NJ, man

Routine traffic stop results in 5-year prison sentence for Glassboro, NJ, man

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: TSM Illustration

A Glassboro man is headed to prison after cops found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Vineland last year.

On April 26th, 38-year-old Joshua D. Alpheaus pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful possession of a handgun.

Earlier this week, he was sentenced to five years in state prison; he will have to serve atleast one year before becoming eligible for parole.

The charge arose from a routine motor vehicle stop on May 18th, 2023, in the area of West Landis Avenue and Orchard Road in Vineland.

During the stop, officers found a gun that was equipped with a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

Alpheaus did not possess a permit to carry that weapon.

The prosecution was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Erin McGlynn at sentencing. The
Defendant was represented by Andrew Moon, Esq.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey

We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat and check out our list!
Filed Under: Gloucester County, Vineland, Glassboro, Cumberland County, Cumberland County NJ News, Vineland NJ News, Gloucester County NJ News, AC Facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM