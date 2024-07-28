A Glassboro man is headed to prison after cops found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Vineland last year.

On April 26th, 38-year-old Joshua D. Alpheaus pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful possession of a handgun.

Earlier this week, he was sentenced to five years in state prison; he will have to serve atleast one year before becoming eligible for parole.

The charge arose from a routine motor vehicle stop on May 18th, 2023, in the area of West Landis Avenue and Orchard Road in Vineland.

During the stop, officers found a gun that was equipped with a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

Alpheaus did not possess a permit to carry that weapon.

The prosecution was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Erin McGlynn at sentencing. The

Defendant was represented by Andrew Moon, Esq.