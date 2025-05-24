Rite Aid Closing 125 Stores in NJ and PA, See the Full List
Published reports say nearly 200 more Rite Aid stores will be closing over the next few weeks as the decades-old pharmacy chain works through its latest bankruptcy proceedings.
Sadly, about 125 of those stores are in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The announcement of these closures comes just weeks after the chain filed its second bankruptcy in about a year.
The chain first filed Chapter 11 in October 2023. When it emerged last September, it had closed over 800 stores across the country and shed $2 billion in debt.
Now, just eight months later, Rite Aid is in yet another big financial hole and hundreds of stores are set to close.
According to KING-TV, citing court documents, Rite Aid is not buying any new inventory, so their shelves are becoming emptier and emptier as the company tries to sell many of its assetts.
Regionally, Rite Aid has over 400 stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, however, that number will drop as these stores close.
Rite Aid Stores in Delaware Closing
- Dupont Blvd., Selbyville
Rite Aid Stores in New York Closing
- Bay Pkwy., Brooklyn
- 18th Ave., Brooklyn
- Genesee St., Buffalo
- Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood
- Broad St., Salamanca
- Roosevelt Ave., Woodside
- Woodside Ave., Woodside
There are about 30 Rite Aid stores in Pittsburgh and about half of them will be closing.
Rite Aid Stores Closing in Pittsburgh
- Ardmore Blvd.
- Atwood St.
- Baum Blvd.
- Brighton Rd.
- Brownsville Rd.
- Butler St.
- Caste Village
- Cooke Lane
- E. Carson St.
- Freeport Rd.
- Morningside Ave.
- Murray Ave.
- Noblestown Rd.
- Pennsylvania Ave.
- Perry Hwy.
- Pittsburgh Int'l Airport
- Walnut St.
Another seven in Philadelphia will also be shutting down.
Rite Aid Stores Closing in Philadelphia
- Baltimore Ave.
- Richmond St.
- Rising Sun Ave.
- North 5th St.
- West Allegheny Ave.
- West Lehigh Ave.
- Welsh Rd.
Rite Aid Stores in Pennsylvania Closing
- Sheffield Rd., Aliquippa
- Duncan Ave., Allison Park
- Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona
- North Plaza, Apollo
- Pennell Rd., Aston
- Third St., Beaver
- West Second St., Berwick
- Rostraver Rd., Belle Vernon
- Clifton Rd., Bethel Park
- Library Rd., Bethel Park
- Resort Plaza Dr., Blairsville
- Chartiers St., Bridgeville
- Main St., Burgettstown
- Greater Butler Mart, Butler
- N. Main St. Ext., Butler
- S. Main St., Butler
- 5th St., Charleroi
- Pittsburgh St., – Cheswick
- S. 3rd St., Conneaut Lake
- Memorial Blvd., Connellsville
- Broadway St., Coraopolis
- Route 6 West, Coudersport
- Route 19, Cranberry Township
- Second St., Cresson
- Commons Drive, Dubois
- Friendly Dr., Duncannon
- Admiral Peary Hwy., Ebensburg
- Market St., Elizabeth
- E. Allegheny Ave., Emporium
- Buffalo Rd., Erie
- Peach St., Erie
- West Erie Plaza, Erie
- Sharon-New Castle Rd., Farrell
- 5th Ave., Ford City
- Liberty Str., Franklin
- Ewalt Rd., Gibsonia
- Ridge Rd., Girard
- Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw
- Main St., Greenville
- W. Main St., Grove City
- Peters Mountain Rd., Halifax
- Derry St., Harrisburg
- Market St., Harrisburg
- E. State St., – Hermitage
- William Penn Hwy., Huntingdon
- Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley
- Route 130, Irwin
- Bedford St., Johnstown
- Central Ave., Johnstown
- Scalp Ave., Johnstown
- North Fraley St., Kane
- Butler Rd., Kittanning
- North Elm St., Kutztown
- Depot St., Latrobe
- Oregon Dr., Lower Burrell
- Pine Hollow Rd., – McKees Rocks
- Washington Rd., McMurray
- West Centre St., Mahanoy City
- Market St., Meadville
- Franklin St., Mercer
- West Main St., Monongahela
- William Penn Hwy., Monroeville
- Grow Ave., Montrose
- Main St., Morgantown
- Bochicchio Blvd., Moscow
- East Shirley St., Mt. Union
- William Marks Dr., Munhall
- Shoemaker St., Nanty Glo
- Newport Plaza, Newport
- Broad St., New Bethlehem
- South Market St., New Wilmington
- Norwin Ave., North Huntingdon
- Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria
- Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont
- Delaware Ave., Palmerton
- Saltsburg Rd., Penn Hills
- Main St., Portage
- North Main St., Port Allegany
- West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney
- West 4th St., Quarryville
- June Dr., Roaring Spring
- 2nd St., Richboro
- S. Saint Mary's St., St. Marys
- Seven Fields Blvd., Seven Fields
- Beaver St., Sewickley
- East State St., Sharon
- Spring Rd., Shermans Dale
- Grove City Rd., Slippery Rock
- Library Rd., South Park
- Saxer Ave., Springfield
- Center St., Tamaqua
- Logan Ave., Tyrone
- E. High St., Union City
- East High St., Waynesburg
- Homeville Rd., West Mifflin
- W. Main St., West Newton
- Devine Dr., Wexford
- Long Run Rd., White Oak
Rite Aid Stores Closing in New Jersey
- S. Main St., Neptune
- Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville
Officials have not indicated when these stores would begin clearance sales and/or close.
