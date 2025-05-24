Published reports say nearly 200 more Rite Aid stores will be closing over the next few weeks as the decades-old pharmacy chain works through its latest bankruptcy proceedings.

Sadly, about 125 of those stores are in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The announcement of these closures comes just weeks after the chain filed its second bankruptcy in about a year.

The chain first filed Chapter 11 in October 2023. When it emerged last September, it had closed over 800 stores across the country and shed $2 billion in debt.

Now, just eight months later, Rite Aid is in yet another big financial hole and hundreds of stores are set to close.

Rite Aid store in Brick NJ as seen during remodeling in 2020 - Photo: Google Maps Rite Aid store in Brick NJ as seen during remodeling in 2020 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

According to KING-TV, citing court documents, Rite Aid is not buying any new inventory, so their shelves are becoming emptier and emptier as the company tries to sell many of its assetts.

Regionally, Rite Aid has over 400 stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, however, that number will drop as these stores close.

READ MORE: Big Changes Coming Soon to These New Jersey Walmart Stores

Rite Aid Stores in Delaware Closing

Dupont Blvd., Selbyville

Rite Aid Stores in New York Closing

Bay Pkwy., Brooklyn

18th Ave., Brooklyn

Genesee St., Buffalo

Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood

Broad St., Salamanca

Roosevelt Ave., Woodside

Woodside Ave., Woodside

There are about 30 Rite Aid stores in Pittsburgh and about half of them will be closing.

Rite Aid Stores Closing in Pittsburgh

Ardmore Blvd.

Atwood St.

Baum Blvd.

Brighton Rd.

Brownsville Rd.

Butler St.

Caste Village

Cooke Lane

E. Carson St.

Freeport Rd.

Morningside Ave.

Murray Ave.

Noblestown Rd.

Pennsylvania Ave.

Perry Hwy.

Pittsburgh Int'l Airport

Walnut St.

pharmacy prescription drugs (Getty Stock) (Getty Stock) loading...

Another seven in Philadelphia will also be shutting down.

Rite Aid Stores Closing in Philadelphia

Baltimore Ave.

Richmond St.

Rising Sun Ave.

North 5th St.

West Allegheny Ave.

West Lehigh Ave.

Welsh Rd.

Rite Aid store on Richmond St in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps Rite Aid store on Richmond St in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Rite Aid Stores in Pennsylvania Closing

Sheffield Rd., Aliquippa

Duncan Ave., Allison Park

Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona

North Plaza, Apollo

Pennell Rd., Aston

Third St., Beaver

West Second St., Berwick

Rostraver Rd., Belle Vernon

Clifton Rd., Bethel Park

Library Rd., Bethel Park

Resort Plaza Dr., Blairsville

Chartiers St., Bridgeville

Main St., Burgettstown

Greater Butler Mart, Butler

N. Main St. Ext., Butler

S. Main St., Butler

5th St., Charleroi

Pittsburgh St., – Cheswick

S. 3rd St., Conneaut Lake

Memorial Blvd., Connellsville

Broadway St., Coraopolis

Route 6 West, Coudersport

Route 19, Cranberry Township

Second St., Cresson

Commons Drive, Dubois

Friendly Dr., Duncannon

Admiral Peary Hwy., Ebensburg

Market St., Elizabeth

E. Allegheny Ave., Emporium

Buffalo Rd., Erie

Peach St., Erie

West Erie Plaza, Erie

Sharon-New Castle Rd., Farrell

5th Ave., Ford City

Liberty Str., Franklin

Ewalt Rd., Gibsonia

Ridge Rd., Girard

Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw

Main St., Greenville

W. Main St., Grove City

Peters Mountain Rd., Halifax

Derry St., Harrisburg

Market St., Harrisburg

E. State St., – Hermitage

William Penn Hwy., Huntingdon

Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley

Route 130, Irwin

Bedford St., Johnstown

Central Ave., Johnstown

Scalp Ave., Johnstown

North Fraley St., Kane

Butler Rd., Kittanning

North Elm St., Kutztown

Depot St., Latrobe

Oregon Dr., Lower Burrell

Pine Hollow Rd., – McKees Rocks

Washington Rd., McMurray

West Centre St., Mahanoy City

Market St., Meadville

Franklin St., Mercer

West Main St., Monongahela

William Penn Hwy., Monroeville

Grow Ave., Montrose

Main St., Morgantown

Bochicchio Blvd., Moscow

East Shirley St., Mt. Union

William Marks Dr., Munhall

Shoemaker St., Nanty Glo

Newport Plaza, Newport

Broad St., New Bethlehem

South Market St., New Wilmington

Norwin Ave., North Huntingdon

Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria

Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont

Delaware Ave., Palmerton

Saltsburg Rd., Penn Hills

Main St., Portage

North Main St., Port Allegany

West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney

West 4th St., Quarryville

June Dr., Roaring Spring

2nd St., Richboro

S. Saint Mary's St., St. Marys

Seven Fields Blvd., Seven Fields

Beaver St., Sewickley

East State St., Sharon

Spring Rd., Shermans Dale

Grove City Rd., Slippery Rock

Library Rd., South Park

Saxer Ave., Springfield

Center St., Tamaqua

Logan Ave., Tyrone

E. High St., Union City

East High St., Waynesburg

Homeville Rd., West Mifflin

W. Main St., West Newton

Devine Dr., Wexford

Long Run Rd., White Oak

Rite Aid on Route 9 in Berkeley Township NJ Rite Aid on Route 9 in Berkeley Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Rite Aid Stores Closing in New Jersey

S. Main St., Neptune

Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville

Officials have not indicated when these stores would begin clearance sales and/or close.

15 NJ Stores You Can Never Shop at Again Let's take a walk through a virtual vintage shopping mall that features nothing but stores that can no longer be found in the great Garden State.