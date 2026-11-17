Middle Township, N.J. — A 55-year-old Cape May County woman has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car on Route 47 in Middle Township last week.

Middle Township police say they were called to Route 47 South and Hawthorne Drive in Rio Grande around 11:50 last Tuesday morning, November 10th, for a report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation determined a bicyclist was traveling on the southbound shoulder of Route 47 South when it turned left into the southbound lane, in front of a Chevrolet Trax.

Police say the driver of the Trax tried an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision but could not, and the Trax hit the bicycle.

The bicyclist, identified as 55-year-old Sheila S. McGraw of Rio Grande, was seriously injured and airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. She died of her injuries on November 11th.

No one else was hurt.

Route 47 South was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Route 47 and Hawthorne Drive in Middle Township, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Route 47 and Hawthorne Drive in Middle Township, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

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Witnesses Asked to Come Forward

The Middle Township Police Department's Major Crimes Unit and Crash Investigation Unit, along with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, are still investigating.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage from the area around that time is asked to contact Det. Thomas Reynolds at (609) 465-8700.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com