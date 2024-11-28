Residents Not Happy About New Atlantic City ‘$ 550,000 Express’

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small critic Johnny Exadaktilos has gone public with word that a $ 550,000 bus has been purchased.

The condition of many roads in Atlantic City are very bad … near Doc’s Oyster House and The Ducktown Tavern for example.

Exadaktilos is the owner of The Ducktown Tavern. It’s been suggested by many that the road near his popular establishment is purposely being kept in bad condition to retaliate Exadaktilos for being a relentless critic of Small.

About the new super duper bus, Exadaktilos wrote on his Facebook page:

I swear this city gives us the gift that keeps giving! So here is a minimal $550,000 MCI coach bus that is going to be used to transport AC residents. Total waste of money. Would have been better off leasing for each event. The carrying cost of insurance, maintenance and liability god forbid something was to happen. Why take this on?? Also we know it’s going to get wrapped with his face again. How does this get approved????? We have 4 miles of shxx roads and he gets a bus? I wonder if it is available to transport tax payers if they wanna Goto a show??? Going to find out. #jailbird @atlanticcitynjgov @hurleyinthemorning #spenditlikeyouhaveit, wrote Exadaktilos.

The bus will reportedly be used to transport Atlantic City residents.

People who we have spoken with want the city to take care of basic services before making extravagant expenditures.

SOURCE: John Exadaktilos, owner of the Ducktown Tavern.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley