Refrigerant Chemicals Leaking For Years at Atlantic City Ice Rink

Insiders with incontrovertible knowledge of the alarming situation have blown the whistle … confirming that a refrigerant known as R-22 freon has been leaking into the atmosphere from the Atlantic City Skate Zone for years … with the direct knowledge of the City of Atlantic City government.

Here is the official definition from EPA.com of what R-22 a is comprised of:

R-22a is a hydrocarbon refrigerant blend with primary components including flammable substances such as propane and butane. In some cases, it may also contain small amounts of other hydrocarbons or a pine-scented odorant.

Our confidential Atlantic City sources explained to us in detail how strict the requirements are for using this refrigerant … that is also used in car and home air conditioning systems.

R-22 refrigerant is being phased out because it is widely believed that when it is released into the atmosphere, R-22 can negatively react with the ozone molecules and can destroy them.

The ozone layer protects the planet Earth from the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

In our report, we can exclusively confirm the following problem presently exists at the Atlantic City Skate Zone.

The ice rink compressors are currently leaking R-22 refrigerant, at a cost of approximately $ 90,000 to $ 100,000, three times per-year that is required to replace the R-22 refrigerant.

A new compressor can be purchased at approximately $ 150,000.

Beyond the negative environmental impact … this has been such a colossal waste of money to not address the compressor issue.

It would be just like continuing to fill your car with gasoline, with a hole in the gas tank.

It is not legal to intentionally allow R-22 refrigerant to be released into the atmosphere.

According to our well placed Atlantic City sources, the City of Atlantic City has known that the R-22 refrigerant has been leaking into the atmosphere for at least the past 7 years.

Our sources have confirmed that the condition has worsened under the management of the City of Atlantic City ... since the Flyers Skate Zone left its previous management arrangement.

I currently drive a car that is 11 years old. I have never had to replace the R-22 freon refrigerant.

We reported yesterday that there is also a significant mold problem at the Atlantic City Skate Zone.

If you missed our coverage, here is a link to catch-up.

Read More: Mold at The Atlantic City, NJ Skate Zone Ice Rink (PHOTOS)

When you total the financial waste by refilling the leaking R-22 refrigerant (3 times a year) for the past 7 years … the City of Atlantic City has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past two years right into the air … not to mention the potential negative environmental impact.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Steel Pier Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley