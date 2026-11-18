Recovery Centers of America plans to close its facility in Mays Landing

More than 70 employees are expected to lose their jobs

The closure is raising concerns about the loss of an addiction treatment resource in South Jersey

Mays Landing, N.J. — Published reports say a major drug and alcohol addiction treatment facility in Atlantic County is closing its doors, leaving dozens of people out of work.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Recovery Centers of America plans to close its center on Atlantic Avenue in Mays Landing and layoffs will begin just before Christmas.

According to filings with the State of New Jersey, more than 70 workers will lose their jobs over the course of a 90-day period from the middle of December through February of next year.

Those employees are reportedly not being offered jobs at other RCA facilities.

Recovery Centers of America is closing its treatment facility in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Recovery Centers of America is closing their treatment facility in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The closing is intended to "reduce overlap in our facilities’ service areas and to allow us to grow in other regions."

According to their website, RCA offers inpatient and outpatient treatment across several states, including Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

An anonymous email about the closing to WPG Talk Radio 95.5 highlighted the concern for those needing treatment in South Jersey:

"The Recovery Centers of America facility that is located in Mays Landing is closing. Everyone is losing their jobs. This will eliminate a very critical rehab and recovery in the area and put a huge burden on other strapped facilities."

26 Things in South Jersey That are Over 100 Years Old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey.

These 20 historic buildings in South Jersey must never be demolished From theaters to taverns, retreats to historical landmarks, these twenty buildings in South Jersey must be preserved for the rest of time. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com