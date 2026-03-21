Prosecutor Continues Pattern Of Attack Against Atlantic City Mayor

For two years, Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small barely opened his mouth regarding the child abuse charges that he was facing.

Small maintained his innocence throughout and showed up every day and did his job … despite being at receiving end of daily criticism and (now disproven) accusations.

The Long List Of Charges & Small Beat Them All

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small was criminally charged with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3rd degree aggravated assault

3rd degree terroristic threats

disorderly persons simple assault.

witness tampering.

Overwhelming Jury Verdict In Favor Of Small

The fact of the matter is that Small won Big. When a prosecutor loses a multi-year, high-profile case this bad, they usually turn the page … put their head down and go back to work.

Instead, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds Has Made himself The Story

In a story that we broke first, Reynolds has served a Tort Claim Notice against the County of Atlantic, City of Atlantic City, Atlantic City Board of Education and numerous staff members of all three public agencies.

The optic of this is just terrible.

Rare Marty Small Comments About Will Reynolds & This Case

That I can recall, Small made public comments on only a handful of occasions:

A press conference (early on) with Ed Jacobs.

Directly outside of the Mays Landing Courthouse moments after his overwhelming acquittal on all charges.

This past Thursday after Reynolds filed his Tort Claim Notice.

Here Is The Blunt Public Statement From Marty Small From Thursday, March 19, 2026

What a punk. This is unreal and an absolute joke. The prosecutor is the definition of if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. He's been dealing with criticism for 90 days, meanwhile through him we were paraded all over the country for two years for false allegations. The difference is, we kept our head high and came to work each and every day for the good people of Atlantic City and walked around here like nothing was going on, fighting through it. My attorney, Ed Jacobs, who is a legendary lawyer told me in his 50 years of practicing law, this is the worst legal document he has ever seen, and in that alone he should be removed as prosecutor. The prosecutor is basically saying all these things - pain and suffering, damages - that seems as someone who is unfit for the job. You can tell the prosecutor is hot and bothered by this ordeal, because all he has been doing since my acquittal is writing puff pieces about what the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has done. I look forward to the days when he goes back to being a fifth-rate municipal court lawyer. For further comments, reach out to Jacobs & Barbone, said Small.

Wow … The Term “Fifth-Rate”

The term “second-rate” means “mediocre or inferior quality.”

Small’s description of Reynolds as “fifth-rate” local prosecutor is clearly meant to cut deep.

Reynolds Tort Claim Actually Helps Marty Small

It fuels the narrative that after Reynolds lost the criminal case … he has continued his pattern of attack against Small by going after him in a civil action.

The Atlantic City — Atlantic County Players

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Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley