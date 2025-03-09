Prosecutor: Galloway, NJ, Man: Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that a Galloway Township, New Jersey man has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
In a rare outcome, the defendant’s identity has not and will not be publicly revealed … in order to protect the privacy of the victim.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has released the following:
On Wednesday, March 5, 2024, a 24-year-old Galloway Township man was sentenced to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison. The defendant-whose name is not being publicized here to protect the privacy and interests of the victim-was convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree showing obscene material to a minor and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child after a jury trial on July 12, 2024.
This prison sentence is subject to:
- The Jessica Lunsford Act.
- The No Early Release Act.
The defendant will not be eligible for parole until he serves approximately 29.75 years in prison.
The degendabt, who is a male, will be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and be required to be included with Megan's Law registration upon his release from New Jersey state prison.
Directly below, are photos of Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds and his staff at work in the community.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.