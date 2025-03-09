Prosecutor: Galloway, NJ, Man: Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that a Galloway Township, New Jersey man has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In a rare outcome, the defendant’s identity has not and will not be publicly revealed … in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has released the following:

On Wednesday, March 5, 2024, a 24-year-old Galloway Township man was sentenced to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison. The defendant-whose name is not being publicized here to protect the privacy and interests of the victim-was convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree showing obscene material to a minor and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child after a jury trial on July 12, 2024.

This prison sentence is subject to:

The Jessica Lunsford Act.

The No Early Release Act.

The defendant will not be eligible for parole until he serves approximately 29.75 years in prison.

The degendabt, who is a male, will be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and be required to be included with Megan's Law registration upon his release from New Jersey state prison.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.