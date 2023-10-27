An Egg Harbor Township man is in jail for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Thursday night.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 51-year-old Kevin Dorsey made "admissions to patrol officers" that he killed 44-year-old Charlena Burnett at their home at 374 Zion Road.

The scene unfolded around 7:30 Thursday night after the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting.

Police responded and located Burnett inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

374 Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The prosecutor's office says Dorsey was arrested at the home "after making admissions to patrol officers."

Dorsey has been charged with the following:

Murder

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon without a permit to carry

Possession of a weapon by a certain person

He is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending an initial court appearance.

This incident is still being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the ACPO at (609) 909-7666.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

