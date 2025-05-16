Intense Thunderstorms Plow Across South Jersey, Possible Tornado Damage

Intense thunderstorms plowed across South Jersey Friday afternoon, with possible tornado damage in two areas.

Those storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue several severe thunderstorm warnings, a flash flood warning for the shore, and two tornado warnings.

Those tornado warnings were for a storm that primarily impacted Cumberland County and another that moved across the northern half of Atlantic County.

Possible Tornado Damage in South Jersey

Preliminary storm reports from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Mount Holly said a shed was heavily damaged about two miles northeast of Hopewell Township, near Bridgeton, in Cumberland County.

Multiple reports of trees and wires being knocked down were shared from the Collings Lakes, Folsom, Buena Vista Township, and Hammonton areas.

The thunderstorm that may have caused tornado damage near Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: RadarScope / Canva The thunderstorm that may have caused tornado damage near Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: RadarScope / Canva loading...

Both of those reports were tagged with "possible tornado," which means officials will be investigating the damage.

There were also numerous reports of yards and roads being flooded across Atlantic County.

Additional South Jersey Storm Reports

Dennisville, Cape May County - Wires down on Gravel Hole Road and Holly Glen Lane. Wires sparking.

Avalon, Cape May County - Golf ball-sized hail

Storms Offshore, Nice Weather Ahead

The good news is that those storms were moving very quickly and as of 2 PM Friday, most of them had moved offshore.

Even better news is Saturday looks to be beautiful with sunny skies and highs into the 80s. Sunday will also be nice and breezy with temperatures peaking in the 70s.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

