Police: Woman With Gun at Casino Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ
An Atlantic City woman was arrested after police say she had a gun and heroin at a casino.
Friday night, the Atlantic City Police Department says three of their officers were on foot patrol when they were stopped by security officers at Ocean Casino Resort. They reported a woman entered a cab in the valet area and was in possession of a handgun.
One officer allegedly observed the woman display the gun at the entrance to the property before leaving and getting in the cab.
That cab was stopped and 27-year-old Jadairah James was detained.
After speaking with James, authorities say officers located a loaded handgun, 68 individual bags of heroin, and additional ammunition in the rear of the cab.
James has been charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a defaced firearm
- Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense
- Possession of hollow-point ammunition
- Possession of CDS
- Possession of CDS with intent to distribute
- Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone
James was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.