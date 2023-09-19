An Atlantic City woman was arrested after police say she had a gun and heroin at a casino.

Friday night, the Atlantic City Police Department says three of their officers were on foot patrol when they were stopped by security officers at Ocean Casino Resort. They reported a woman entered a cab in the valet area and was in possession of a handgun.

One officer allegedly observed the woman display the gun at the entrance to the property before leaving and getting in the cab.

That cab was stopped and 27-year-old Jadairah James was detained.

After speaking with James, authorities say officers located a loaded handgun, 68 individual bags of heroin, and additional ammunition in the rear of the cab.

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

James has been charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a defaced firearm

Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense

Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Possession of CDS

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone

James was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.