Police: Woman With Gun at Casino Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ

Police: Woman With Gun at Casino Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Police Department shield / Photo: ACPD Facebook Page/Chris Coleman-Townsquare Media Illustration

An Atlantic City woman was arrested after police say she had a gun and heroin at a casino.

Friday night, the Atlantic City Police Department says three of their officers were on foot patrol when they were stopped by security officers at Ocean Casino Resort. They reported a woman entered a cab in the valet area and was in possession of a handgun.

One officer allegedly observed the woman display the gun at the entrance to the property before leaving and getting in the cab.

That cab was stopped and 27-year-old Jadairah James was detained.

After speaking with James, authorities say officers located a loaded handgun, 68 individual bags of heroin, and additional ammunition in the rear of the cab.

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman
loading...

James has been charged with the following:

  • Unlawful possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a defaced firearm
  • Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense
  • Possession of hollow-point ammunition
  • Possession of CDS
  • Possession of CDS with intent to distribute
  • Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone

James was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A walk around the closed Atlantic Club Casino in Atlantic City

The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and not much has happened there since.
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic County NJ News, Atlantic City NJ News
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM