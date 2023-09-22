What could have been a tragic story had a positive ending earlier this month as several Atlantic City Police Department officers were able to save a suicidal man.

At around 3:00 on the afternoon of September 10th, ACPD patrol officers responded to the top floor of a parking structure in reference to a man who was lying on the ledge continually looking over.

Surveillance Center personnel were able to locate the man on camera and provide the responding officers with real-time information, according to a press release.

Officers Adrianna Petinga and William Harned were first to arrive and they "calmly attempted to engage the man in conversation as he knelt from the ledge."

They continued to ask questions and got closer as the man still looked over the side of the garage and never turned around to them. Fearing the man would jump with their arrival, the officers quickly rushed him and pulled him off the ledge to safety.

As the officers held onto the man, he reportedly attempted to break free and go towards the ledge. At that time, the officers forced him to the ground and handcuffed him for his own safety.

The man was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for evaluation.

Officials say Ofcs. Petinga and Harned were assisted by Officers Jorge Cruz, Sabri Drinks, and Janicquea Harold.

For anyone who needs assistance, or knows someone who needs assistance, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 'TALK' to 741741.

