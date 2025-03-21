Police & Fire Group Makes Endorsement for New Jersey Governor
The New Jersey State Retired Police and Firemen's Association has made the first law enforcement endorsement in the race for Governor of New Jersey … for the 2025 election cycle.
We caught-up with Ron DiGiovanni, President of the New Jersey State Retired Police and Firemen's Association, who said:
The New Jersey State Retired Police and Firemen's Association yesterday voted to endorse Jack Ciattarelli in the Republican Primary for Governor. We are the first law enforcement group in state to do so. Jack supports COLA and has a plan to implement it. This is extremely important especially to our older members after not receiving a cost of living increase for 14 years, said DiGiovanni.
Ciatterelli met before this organization, took all questions and met with members after the meeting.
DiGiovanni just said on-air on WPG Talk Radio 95.5 on the “Hurley in the Morning” program that “we have endorsed Jack Ciattarelli wholeheartedly,” said DiGiovanni.
Below, are photos of Atlantic City Police and Firefighters at work:
NOTE: I will be interviewing Jack Ciaterrelli today at 3:30 PM at Caesars hotel and casino in Atlantic City at the New Jersey GOP statewide leadership summit.
SOURCE: Ron DiGiovanni, President of the New Jersey State Retired Police and Firemen's Association.