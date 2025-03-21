Police & Fire Group Makes Endorsement for New Jersey Governor

The New Jersey State Retired Police and Firemen's Association has made the first law enforcement endorsement in the race for Governor of New Jersey … for the 2025 election cycle.

We caught-up with Ron DiGiovanni, President of the New Jersey State Retired Police and Firemen's Association, who said:

The New Jersey State Retired Police and Firemen's Association yesterday voted to endorse Jack Ciattarelli in the Republican Primary for Governor. We are the first law enforcement group in state to do so. Jack supports COLA and has a plan to implement it. This is extremely important especially to our older members after not receiving a cost of living increase for 14 years, said DiGiovanni.

Ciatterelli met before this organization, took all questions and met with members after the meeting.

DiGiovanni just said on-air on WPG Talk Radio 95.5 on the “Hurley in the Morning” program that “we have endorsed Jack Ciattarelli wholeheartedly,” said DiGiovanni.

Below, are photos of Atlantic City Police and Firefighters at work:

attachment-IMG_0056 loading...

attachment-IMG_0061 loading...

attachment-IMG_0062 loading...

attachment-IMG_0057 loading...

attachment-IMG_0058 loading...

attachment-IMG_0063 loading...

attachment-IMG_0065 loading...

attachment-IMG_0066 loading...

attachment-IMG_0067 loading...

attachment-IMG_0068 loading...

attachment-IMG_0069 loading...

attachment-IMG_0070 loading...

attachment-IMG_0072 loading...

attachment-IMG_0054 loading...

attachment-IMG_0053 loading...

attachment-IMG_0052 loading...

attachment-IMG_0049 loading...

attachment-IMG_0050 loading...

attachment-IMG_0051 loading...

attachment-IMG_0048 loading...

attachment-IMG_0047 loading...

attachment-IMG_0046 loading...

attachment-IMG_0044 loading...

NOTE: I will be interviewing Jack Ciaterrelli today at 3:30 PM at Caesars hotel and casino in Atlantic City at the New Jersey GOP statewide leadership summit.

SOURCE: Ron DiGiovanni, President of the New Jersey State Retired Police and Firemen's Association.