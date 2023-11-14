Police: Armed Drug Dealer From Philly Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ
An alleged armed drug dealer from Philadelphia has been taken off of the streets of the World's Play Ground.
The Atlantic City Police Department says around 3:00 this past Saturday afternoon, their detectives were patrolling the area of the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue looking to address quality-of-life issues that have been raised by local residents and merchants.
While out, they say they saw 28-year-old Tereen Fowler of Philadelphia engage in a drug deal with another man.
The detectives converged on Fowler as he was walking away. Upon attempting to stop Fowler, he immediately fled. The detectives pursued Fowler who dropped a handgun from his waistband. Fowler attempted to pick up the gun as the detectives got closer but continued on.
Fowler surrendered a short distance later and police say he was found with 32 individual bags of heroin and more than 15 grams of cocaine.
He has been charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense
- Possession of hollow-point ammunition
- Possession of an extended magazine
- 2 counts of possession of CDS
- 2 counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute
- 2 counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone
- Obstruction of justice
- Resisting arrest
- Certain person not to possess a weapon
Fowler was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The chief speaks
Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos said in a press release,
I want to ensure the community in this area, the Atlantic City Police Department will continue to address the issues that are affecting their quality of life, and their concerns are a priority.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If You're Really from South Jersey, You'll Instantly Recognize These 18 Signs
Gallery Credit: Google Maps