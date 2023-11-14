Police: Armed Drug Dealer From Philly Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ

Police: Armed Drug Dealer From Philly Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ

2500 block of Pacific Avenue - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration

An alleged armed drug dealer from Philadelphia has been taken off of the streets of the World's Play Ground.

The Atlantic City Police Department says around 3:00 this past Saturday afternoon, their detectives were patrolling the area of the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue looking to address quality-of-life issues that have been raised by local residents and merchants.

While out, they say they saw 28-year-old Tereen Fowler of Philadelphia engage in a drug deal with another man.

The detectives converged on Fowler as he was walking away. Upon attempting to stop Fowler, he immediately fled. The detectives pursued Fowler who dropped a handgun from his waistband. Fowler attempted to pick up the gun as the detectives got closer but continued on.

Fowler surrendered a short distance later and police say he was found with 32 individual bags of heroin and more than 15 grams of cocaine.

He has been charged with the following:

  • Unlawful possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense
  • Possession of hollow-point ammunition
  • Possession of an extended magazine
  • 2 counts of possession of CDS
  • 2 counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute
  • 2 counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Resisting arrest
  • Certain person not to possess a weapon

Fowler was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The chief speaks

Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos said in a press release,

I want to ensure the community in this area, the Atlantic City Police Department will continue to address the issues that are affecting their quality of life, and their concerns are a priority.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If You're Really from South Jersey, You'll Instantly Recognize These 18 Signs

Do any of these 18 signs bring back memories for you?

Gallery Credit: Google Maps

Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic County NJ News, Atlantic City NJ News
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM