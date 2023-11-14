An alleged armed drug dealer from Philadelphia has been taken off of the streets of the World's Play Ground.

The Atlantic City Police Department says around 3:00 this past Saturday afternoon, their detectives were patrolling the area of the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue looking to address quality-of-life issues that have been raised by local residents and merchants.

While out, they say they saw 28-year-old Tereen Fowler of Philadelphia engage in a drug deal with another man.

The detectives converged on Fowler as he was walking away. Upon attempting to stop Fowler, he immediately fled. The detectives pursued Fowler who dropped a handgun from his waistband. Fowler attempted to pick up the gun as the detectives got closer but continued on.

Fowler surrendered a short distance later and police say he was found with 32 individual bags of heroin and more than 15 grams of cocaine.

He has been charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense

Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Possession of an extended magazine

2 counts of possession of CDS

2 counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute

2 counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone

Obstruction of justice

Resisting arrest

Certain person not to possess a weapon

Fowler was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The chief speaks

Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos said in a press release,

I want to ensure the community in this area, the Atlantic City Police Department will continue to address the issues that are affecting their quality of life, and their concerns are a priority.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.