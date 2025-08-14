Two people from California were arrested in Ocean County

Authorities say the arrests followed an armed home invasion

Both suspects are being held pending a court hearing

Two people from California have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion in Ocean County early Thursday morning.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jaheim Wilson and 21-year-old Oleyah Brown, both from Stockton, CA, have been charged with home invasion burglary. Wilson was also hit with related weapons offenses.

Home Invasion Reported in Point Pleasant

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says that at about 1:30 AM on August 7th, Point Pleasant police officers were called to a home on Barton Avenue for a report of a home invasion with a gunshot having been fired. Cops at the scene say they found that a back door to a home had been forced open and that it had been burglarized.

Details of the Incident

An investigation revealed the following:

[A] male - who possessed a handgun - and a female kicked open the rear door of the residence while the occupant was present in the home. The pair then burglarized the residence, taking personal property belonging to the occupant. The male then fired a single gunshot, and both he and the female fled the scene. Further investigation led to the identification of Wilson and Brown as the individuals who burglarized the residence.

Suspects Located and Arrested

Around 11:00 Thursday night, detectives located Wilson and Brown in Toms River and they were both taken into custody without incident.

The pair was taken to the Ocean County jail where they are being held pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

