A Pleasantville man has been arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl and then made statements to police that got him into more trouble.

The Atlantic City Police Department says on the afternoon of June 22nd, officers responded to the area of Kingston and Sunset Avenues in reference to a 13-year-old girl meeting up with 21-year-old Javier Erazo of Pleasantville.

Officers located the pair and began to speak with them about their relationship; they learned that they had recently met on social media.

Police say an investigation revealed that Erazo was aware of the girl's age and wanted to engage in a sexual relationship with her.

After being taken into custody, detectives learned of another investigation where he was suspected of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl when he was 16, back in the spring of 2019.

While being interviewed, Erazo made incriminating statements leading to being criminally charged in that case as well.

Erazo has been charged with attempt to lure or entice a juvenile, sexual assault, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.