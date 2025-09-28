A website has determined the loneliest city in Pennsylvania and it happens to be one of the biggest in the state.

And while that may seem contradictory, just because you live in a bustling area doesn't mean everyone is enjoying a vibrant social or personal life.

Editors at 247WallSt.com recently did a deep dive into a bunch of data to find the loneliest city in each state.

They took things like Census Bureau data into account, along with monthly gross rent, bachelor's degree attainment rates, etc.

And they were quick to point out that "loneliest" does not mean people are sitting at home alone every night, eating a bowl of chips while watching Jeopardy! (although many are). Being lonely could mean a number of things — you are just starting out on your own, you are out of a relationship, whatever.

Before we dive into Pennsylvania's home for the most people living in isolation, let's look at our neighbors.

Loneliest Cities in Delaware and New York

Over in Delaware, Dover is The First State's loneliest city, while folks in Elmira are having lots of dinners-for-one in New York.

New Jersey's Loneliest City

Meanwhile, 247WallSt.com says Ocean City is New Jersey's loneliest city.

Yes — Ocean City... the island where you can't find a parking spot between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the loneliest city in the Garden State.

Statistically, 31.6% of those living in Ocean City are one-person households, while just over 19% of adults in the city are living alone.

Pennsylvania's Loneliest City

As for the Keystone State, 247WallSt.com has determined that the loneliest city in Pennsylvania is Pittsburgh.

Yes, a huge city like Pittsburgh with a population of 300,000 people has the most lonely people.

34.5% of those living there are one-person households. Maybe they're all Pirates fans?