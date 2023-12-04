An Atlantic City man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities received an anonymous tip that he allegedly hit a pit bull with a metal pipe.

The Atlantic City Police Department says on November 30th, they received a message on tip411, the department’s anonymous messaging service, that stated 44-year-old Troy Hollis had struck his pit bull multiple times with a metal pipe. An undated video of the abuse was also provided.

It could not be immediately determined that the man in the video was Hollis.

Two ACPD officers responded to the address and spoke with Hollis and they were able to check on the condition of his two pit bulls, which appeared to be uninjured and in good health.

Following a further investigation, Hollis was criminally charged and the dogs were removed from the home.

Police say a metal pipe similar to the one used in the abuse was found in Hollis's residence.

Hollis has been charged with animal cruelty, failure to provide veterinary care, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.