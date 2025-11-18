A used car salesperson from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to defrauding customers who sought wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

The scheme caused losses exceeding $1 million

More than 100 victims across dozens of states

Two-thirds of victims had disabilities, were seniors, or were businesses that serve those populations

49-year-old Edward Scott Rock pleaded guilty late last month to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud.

More Than 100 Victims Across 3 Dozen States

According to federal authorities, between 2019 and 2023, Rock obtained used vehicles from auctions and then advertised them for sale online. The majority of vehicles sold by Rock to his victims were equipped for wheelchair users or people with disabilities.

Despite signing bills of sale for the vehicles and accepting more than $2.5 million from over 100 victims across three dozen states, Rock did not deliver them as agreed upon.

While some victims were subsequently refunded, often with money received from the scheme’s later victims, the majority of Rock’s victims remain unpaid and without their purchased vehicle.

Prosecutors: Same Van Sold 16 Times

Officials offered these examples of Rock's business practices:

On several occasions, Rock sold the same vehicle to multiple customers. After agreeing to sale terms and accepting payment from a customer for a particular vehicle, Rock continued to list, sell, and accept payment for that same vehicle again, this time from a new victim-purchaser.

In one instance, Rock agreed to sell a particular vehicle — a wheelchair-accessible 2017 Ford T150 van — to 16 different buyers over an 11-month period between February 2022 and January 2023. Despite accepting payments from multiple buyers for this same specific vehicle and collecting over $300,000 all for the same vehicle, Rock only delivered the vehicle to one buyer (and without proper title).

Rock Faces Up to 40 Years in Federal Prison

Rock is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29th and may face up to 40 years in prison with a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department's Major Crimes Auto Squad and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection.

