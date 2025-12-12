A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison for robbing a liquor store in Vineland almost three years ago.

It was back on September 17th when 43-year-old Aaron L. Watson was convicted after a three-day trial on first-degree robbery and various weapons charges. Last week, he was sentenced to 27 years behind bars.

2023 Robbery at H&K Liquors

On the evening of January 15th, 2023, Watson, with a handgun, entered H&K Liquors on North Main Road in Vineland and demanded that a store employee open the cash register. The employee handed over approximately $1,414 in cash and Watson left with the money and a bottle of liquor.

How Detectives Identified the Suspect

In the days that followed, Vineland police detectives identified Watson as the suspect and the vehicle that he used at the time of the robbery. Their investigation also revealed that his cell phone contained pictures of the gun used in the robbery and the bottle of stolen liquor.

H&K Discount Liquors in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps H&K Discount Liquors in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Watson will be required to serve at least 19 years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Once out, he will be under five years of supervised release.

At trial, the State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Kelleher. Watson was represented by Christine Long, Esq., of Bridgeton.

Stunning pictures from the top of the Cape May, NJ, Lighthouse Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

26 Things in South Jersey That Aren't There Anymore Let's take a trip back in time — how many of these South Jersey landmarks do you remember? Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips can be sent to chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com .