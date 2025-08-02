Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help as they search for 17 missing children.

Among those missing are a 12-year-old girl and a teenager who is considered to be endangered.

If you have seen any of these juveniles, you can call or text the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-TIPS.

And here's a reminder: as common as cameras are, do you have current, high-quality pictures of your children? While many will answer yes, that's not always the case. Take a moment to make sure you have pictures, should you ever need them.

Missing Philadelphia Children - July 2025

True-Legacy Shelton

True Legacy-Shelton - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

True-Legacy Shelton was last seen July 30th at 7:30 AM on the 5400 block of Warrington St.

She is 14 years old, 5' 9", 110 pounds, with long brown braided hair with pink in it. She was last seen wearing black pants, a navy blue class shirt, and white glasses.

Angelina Choub

Angelina Choub - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Angelina Choub.

Angelina was last seen at 10:49 PM on July 24th on the 200 block of E. Wellens St. She is 5' tall, 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Nasiyah Stewart

Nasiyah Stewart - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Nasiyah Stewart was last seen at 7:00 on the morning of July 23rd on the 600 block of Franklin Place.

Nasiyah is 15 years old. Police provided no other information.

Leah Denny

Leah Denny - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Leah Denny was last seen on July 21st at 6 PM on the 1200 block of S. Carlisle St. Leah was inside the Target store at Broad & Washington Ave.

She is 16, 4' 9" tall, 90 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and wearing a gray hoodie, a black tank top, black shorts, and a black scarf.

Jennifer Sosa

Jennifer Sosa - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Jennifer Sosa, a 17-year-old female, was last seen at 11 AM on July 18th, on the 6700 block of Haverford Avenue.

She is 5' 4" tall and 120 pounds. Police say that when she went missing, she was wearing pink Lululemon tights.

Mianya Glenn

Mianya Glenn - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Mianya Glenn.

She was last seen at 8:50 PM on July 17th on the 2400 block of West Clearfield Street. She is 5' 4", 200 pounds, and likes to frequent the area of the 2800 block of North 24th Street, according to police.

Endangered: Thomas “TJ” Clemson

Thomas Clemson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Thomas "TJ" Clemson, who is considered endangered, was last seen at 3:30 on the afternoon of July 17th on the 700 block of Cathedral Rd.

He is 16 years old, 5' 9", 200 pounds, with brown Hair and brown eyes.

Horace Cunningham Adkinson

Horace Cunningham Adkinson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

15-year-old Horace Cunningham Adkinson hasn't been seen since 2:30 PM on July 17th on the 2400 block of Christian St.

Police say he frequents the area of 15th & Market. He is 5' 7" tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, short hair, and he was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and gray Vans sneakers.

Jayla Jolly

Jayla Jolly - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Jayla Jolly was last seen at 9 AM on July 9th on the 2700 block of W. Master St.

She is 14 years old, 5' 4", 120 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, black shoulder-length straight hair, and she was wearing a black tank top shirt, black shorts, and white New Balance sneakers.

Tynasia McMillan

Tynasia McMillan - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Tynasia McMillan, who was last seen leaving her home on the 2300 block of Edgley St. on July 8th at about 10:30 AM.

She is 5' tall and 100 pounds. She is known to frequent the areas of 25th & Diamond and the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue.

Safaa Lloyd-Muhammad

Safaa Lloyd-Muhammad - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

On July 7th, Safaa Lloyd-Muhammad's mother reported her missing, stating that she left their home on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey Street at approximately 1 PM on July 6th to go out with friends and she never returned.

She is 12 years old, 4' 11" tall, 110 pounds, with a thin build. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black track jacket, and checkered Vans shoes.

Kiyirah Greer

Kiyirah Greer - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Kiyirah Greer, who is 17, was last seen at 8:00 on the morning of July 4th on the 2100 block of E. Church Lane.

She is 5' 9" tall and 140 pounds.

Jamie Green-Murphy

Jamie Green-Murphy - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jamie Green-Murphy.

Police say Jamie left her home on the 1900 block of North Myrtlewood St. at approximately 1 AM on July 6th and never returned.

She is 4' 11", 110 pounds, with a thin build; she has brown eyes and black hair. She is known to frequent the areas of 15th & York as well as 12th & Susquehanna.

Shaquor Brown Razor

Shaquor Brown Razor - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

14-year-old Shaquor Brown Razor was last seen on July 6th and is/was possibly in the area of 29th & Gorgon.

He is 5' 6", 210 pounds, and was last seen wearing a graphic t-shirt with the word "LEGEND" and an image of a teddy bear with dark brown shorts.

Elijah Smith

Elijah Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Elijah Smith was last seen late at night on the 4th of July on the 8400 block of Provident St.

Elijah is 5' 8" and 160 pounds. No other description was provided by police.

Hamza Jonny

Hamza Jonny - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking 17-year-old Hamza Jonny, last seen at 2:30 AM on July 1st on the 800 block of Kendrick St.

He is 5' 9" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing a white tank top and purple shorts.

Jamirah Lucas

Jamirah Lucas - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia Police are looking for 15-year-old Jamirah Lucas from the area of 27th & Passyunk, who was last seen on June 29th.

She is 5' 3" and 155 pounds. Police say he likes to frequent the area of Broad Street and Glenwood Avenue.

